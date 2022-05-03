OTML Repatriates Students

Caught in the middle of a cataclysmic event, the 34 students from Tabubil, Daru and Oksapmim, Telefomin were forced to take refuge at the Takubar Isolation Centre before being repatriated.

First-year Business Studies student, Hannah Hagoba described the experience as frightening as they were forced out of the school for their own safety.

“As we boarded the OTML Charter, I felt a sense of relief knowing we were okay now,’ she said.

OTML rescued the students after receiving an urgent request from the students’ parents to assist in repatriating the students, who were living outside the school premises since April 25.

Parent and outgoing Deputy Principal-Administration of the Tabubil Secondary School, Ronald Samek thanked OTML on behalf of the parents and students for their assistance.

“I am very grateful that OTML responded positively and swiftly,” he said.

OTML Deputy CEO and General Manager Community and Operations Support, Kedi Ilimbit said, “OTML responded immediately to repatriate the students given the dire situation they were in of being forced to leave the school out of fear. It is also a parent’s worst nightmare not knowing if your child is safe during a tense and volatile situation. We are happy to contribute in one way or another to ensuring their safe return back to their homes.”

The initial clash between students and Ulagunan villagers erupted following the murder of a Western Highlands man in Kokopo last week allegedly by youths from Ulagunan.

According to media reports, opportunists took advantage of the tense situation, entered the college armed with homemade guns, knives and other weapons and robbed students.

A clash ensued which resulted in two of the opportunists killed and four students sustaining serious injuries.