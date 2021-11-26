Oro Province, NFA Signs MoA

NFA Managing Director, John Kasu said the MoA signing by NFA and the Oro Provincial Government is of the same agreement that was signed in 2020, but could not be located.

Hence the need to re-sign the MoA, which is an important instrument governing the work of the parties in the fisheries sector development in the province.

He said with the signing of the agreement it would help channel all of its activities and programs to work together with the province in terms of management and fisheries development.

Minister for Fisheries and Marine Resources, Dr Lino Tom thanked Oro Governor, Gary Juffa for his continued support of the fisheries sector and his understanding of the work of the NFA.

Minister Tom said that the MoA was like a development framework that took into consideration the needs and the development aspirations of the province.

He told the governor that there was nothing like this in the past and the development agendas concerning fisheries were driven by NFA and had little to do with the provinces.

“We are moving out of that space, Governor. We want development agendas that are coming from the province to be driven by themselves, their interests and what their focus areas are,” said Tom.

He added also saying that fisheries was one space that can provide support to the local populace and it is an area, if developed well, especially coastal fisheries, that can be a means of sustenance for them into the future.

Governor Juffa expressed his gratitude to the NFA stating that he was happy for this partnership and that his provincial government have always found the NFA to be a very professional organization, well run.

He said through this arrangement and working together would help to develop resources for the common interest of the province and the country calling it as Happy Days Ahead!

“We are interested in going into aquaculture, looking at beach de mure farming, and also how we can process our marine resources in-province and export them with your assistance of course and we’re supportive of your ideas with the PMIZ.

“We feel that that it is a step in the right direction. It will allow provinces to be able to participate as investors and beneficiaries of that concept,” Governor Juffa said.