Oro Province’s Restructuring Budget

The budget underscores a strategic focus on restructuring the public service within the province to enhance service delivery and foster sustainable development.

Governor Garry Juffa presented the budget last Wednesday, February 14th, at the Prime Minister's office at the National Parliament in Waigani.

Governor Juffa emphasized the government's commitment to ensuring that all citizens have access to basic services and that no one is left behind. He articulated a vision of prioritizing investments in critical areas such as healthcare, education, and law enforcement to guarantee the safety and security of communities across the province.

A notable aspect of the budget is the emphasis on reforms within the provincial administration, chaired by Governor Juffa. The reforms aim to enhance benefits for public servants, including healthcare, housing, and continuous training to elevate service delivery standards and foster loyalty and commitment among employees.

The Governor expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister for the government's support, highlighting the release of long-withheld funds from the oil palm industry, which facilitated the construction of the new K14 million Provincial Assembly building.

Acknowledging the efforts of Oro Province in environmental conservation, Prime Minister James Marape commended the preservation of the Managalas Plateau as a conservation area, emphasizing its significance in the fight against climate change and sustainable development practices.

Furthermore, he pledged support for Oro's development initiatives, including assistance for renowned tourist destinations like Tufi and the Kokoda Trail, as well as the operationalization of the Divune Hydro Dam to serve the province.

Prime Minister Marape endorsed the transformation of the University of Natural Resources and Environment campus in Oro into a fully-fledged college, emphasizing the importance of education in driving provincial development.

Juffa said the 2024 Oro Provincial Government Budget reflects a steadfast commitment to building a prosperous and inclusive future for the province.

He called on stakeholders, including public servants, private sector partners, and the people of Oro, to unite and collaborate in realizing the shared vision for a better, brighter future for the beloved province.