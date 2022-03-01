Orientation For New Staff

The program introduced the recruits to their new responsibilities, work environment and co-workers. It also allowed the new staff to be accustomed to the mandate of the Department as a key central agency of Government.

Secretary, Koney Samuel commended the Corporate Services Division and those who assisted in putting the program together.

“It is important that you know and understand why the department exists and what its relevance in government is,” Samuel outlined.

“As you take your place in this organisation, this will clarify your own duty statements in your respective divisions and sectors and finally in the department.

“We are here to contribute to national development. The department is responsible for developing national policies supporting sector plans; formulating the annual development budget to finance the public investment programs in the country; and monitoring and evaluation of national development plans and the public investment program.”

The external position vacancies were published in both dailies in September of 2021 and an overwhelming response was received from the general public.

The positions advertised ranged across the department’s organisational structure and conditional offers were awarded by the selection committee following a vigorous interview and selection process based on merit.

Secretary Samuel said the vigorous selection process was necessary in ensuring that the department was equipped with competent staff.

Following the orientation, the new recruits will then undergo the standard induction process into the public service later this month (March).