Onglo assures of transition benefits

Commissioner Manning said the civil servants will be transferred into the Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary police force structure with the workers expected to receive improved salaries and employment condition benefits.

“The transition will take over a year. We will continue to pay you what you are currently receiving, but at some point when you are absorbed into the new structure, your pay will be adjusted ” said Manning.

Police Minister William Onglo and Police Commissioner David Manning met with civil servants of the Police Force at the Police Headquarters on Monday to address the recent decision by the National Executive Council to abolish the Department of Police.

The civil servants are concerned that the gazettal notice last week Tuesday will affect their employment.

On Friday, Police Association President, Lowa Tambua had warned the government that if the jobs of the civil servants are made redundant, the association will not hesitate to pull the rest of the police force out from active duties.

Police Minister William Onglo said the changes within the Police force stems from a legacy issue and welcomes the reforms taking place within the constabulary.