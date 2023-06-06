One Million Trees Planting initiative launched

The initiative aims to engage the community in a large-scale tree planting effort, enhancing green cover, mitigating climate change, improving air quality, and beautifying the Nation’s Capital through planting a million trees.

This year, NCDC chose six locations around the city to roll-out the initiative; Sana Peace Park, UPNG, Boroko (Agua Road), Bisini (Soccer Field), Murray Barracks and Bomana Correctional Service.

The objective was to transform the landscape, promote sustainability, and contribute to a greener and healthier city.

According to NCDC, the initiative is expected to bring forth significant benefits for Port Moresby by increasing the green canopy, improving air quality, reduce carbon emissions, provide habitats for wildlife, and enhance the overall well-being of residents.

This will also serve as a catalyst to inspire further tree planting efforts and encourage active participation in environmental conservation.

NCD Governor, Powes Parkop, delivered three key messages emphasizing the urgent need for collective action to address global climate change, protect the natural environment, and create a cleaner and safer city.

Under the ‘Planet Needs Us’ message, Parkop is calling for action at both the global and national levels, stressing that Papua New Guinea, as a host to one-third of the world's rainforests and part of the Coral Triangle, plays a crucial role in finding solutions to climate change and pollution.

He urged communities to protect the valuable natural resources for the benefit of current and future generations.

Parkop stressed on ‘Protecting our Natural Environment’ message and spoke of the importance of conserving and replenishing the flora and fauna that sustain us.

“By preserving our biodiversity and natural habitats, we can ensure the long-term sustainability of our ecosystems and the services they provide,” stated Parkop.

He further expressed concern on the third message which is ‘City Needs Us All’ and spoke of the irresponsible littering practices that contribute to the degradation of our city and marine life.

Governor Parkop called on the community to change their mindset and take responsibility for keeping the city clean, beautiful, safe, and environmentally friendly.

He emphasized the importance of reducing plastic waste, particularly plastic bottles and packets, which pose a significant menace to the city and marine life.

Partners who participated and sponsored the event were TotalEnergies, Motukea Internaitonal Terminal, PNGAUS Partnership Transport Sector Support Program, Hans Lambrecht, Chargé d'Affaires and Head of Cooperation Section in the EU Delegation and Steamships.