Office of the Missing in B’ville opened

The office was established by the Autonomous Bougainville Government (ABG) with the technical support of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

This significant milestone marks a crucial step toward addressing the issue of persons who went missing during the Bougainville Conflict and providing solace to affected families.

The Office of the Missing in Bougainville will serve as a dedicated institution committed to setting up a strictly humanitarian mechanism to search for the missing persons and help families, where possible, find answers to the fate and whereabouts of their loved ones.

Recognizing the profound social, emotional, and psychological toll on these families, the ICRC is supporting the authorities to take a proactive stance to address these issues.

The ICRC's involvement in the establishment of the Office of Missing in Bougainville is a testament to its unwavering commitment to humanitarian action.

“The fact that many people have gone missing, and their families still do not know what has happened to them and where they are is a source of stress and serious suffering,” ICRC’s Head of Mission in Papua New Guinea, Georgios Georgantas said during the opening of the office on June 29, 2023, in Buka.

“We have faced such situations in other parts of the world, and we know what it means. The inauguration of this office marks our determination to do something about it.”

“The ICRC will be supporting the office but the ultimate responsibility of providing answers to the people of Bougainville lies with the authorities in the Autonomous Region of Bougainville.”

ABG Attorney-General and Minister for Bougainville Independence Mission Implementation Ezekiel Masatt said it is important to realize that the issue of missing persons is not only about retrieving bones, but it is also about dealing with the trauma that people live with.

“The work the ICRC does with the missing goes well with our culture. In terms of our cultural obligations, we have no choice but to attend to the issue of missing persons because if we don’t, we will continue to be troubled,” he said.

“Under my stewardship, this office will get the attention it deserves.”

The Office of the Missing in Bougainville will support a range of operations to assist families in their search for answers. These operations include collecting and analyzing data, conducting actual searches, collaborating with relevant stakeholders, and providing psychosocial support to the families of missing persons.

During his visit to Bougainville, Georgantas paid a courtesy visit to Bougainville President Ishmael Toroama, who thanked the ICRC for its humanitarian work in the region and extended his support.

Georgantas was also received by the speaker of the Bougainville House of Representatives, who expressed his appreciation and endorsement of the ICRC’s support to the local authorities on the issue of the missing.