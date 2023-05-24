NZ invests in Gordon's market

Upon Prime Minister of New Zealand, Chris Hipkins, official visit to PNG, it shows a great milestone in the bilateral relations between New Zealand and PNG.

With Gordons Market’s state-of-the-art design and modern facilities it has attracted visitors and customers has also contributed to the economic growth since its opening on the 6th of November, 2019.

City Manager Ravu Frank acknowledged the collaborative effort with New Zealand Government. With a total cost of approximately USD 10 million (K30 million), the market also received partial funding from the New Zealand Government and the NCDC.

The significance of markets is essential for the economic and cultural exchanged emphasized Governor for NCD, Powes Parkop. He stated that the investment in markets supports and empowers women and reaffirms cultural traditions, contributing to their financial and economic development.

“Markets are not only economic platforms but also social spaces where people come together, interact, and build lasting relationships. In a city like Port Moresby, with over 1,000 tribes and 800 languages, markets unite the community and contribute to a vibrant and diverse city,” Governor Parkop said.

The official visit of Prime Minister Hipkins shows the commitment from both countries to sustainable agriculture, supporting local communities and fostering mutual prosperity.