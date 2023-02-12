 

NZ Foreign Minister calls for urgent PIF retreat

BY: Loop Author
11:41, February 12, 2023
204 reads

Foreign Minister of New Zealand has invited PNG Minister of Foreign Affairs, Justin Tkatchenko to New Zealand in order to explore the various programs and projects that both countries could collaborate on together.

The delegation will be visiting the Seasonal Workers Program in New Zealand, which has offered 18,000 positions for seasonal workers. Currently, there are only 100 Papua New Guineans working in New Zealand and the delegation will be visiting them on site, meeting with contractors, the Labor and Immigration Department, and the Foreign Affairs representatives.

"New Zealand Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta has called an urgent Pacific Islands Forum retreat due to the tensions between Pacific Island countries, particularly Micronesia. Micronesia had withdrawn from the forum due to disagreements with the former Prime Minister of Fiji. However, with the election of Rambuka, he has taken the initiative to engage in dialogue with the leaders of Kiribati and Micronesia,” Tkatchenko said.

“This retreat in Fiji will bring all the Pacific Island countries back to the forum, allowing us to work together as one voice to address crucial issues such as security, economics, climate change, and economic enhancement. From February 22nd to 24th, the Prime Minister will be traveling to attend this important meeting and reunite the Pacific Island nations, enabling us to move forward collectively.”

Tags: 
Foreign Minister of New Zealand
Justin Tkatchenko
Foreign Affairs Ministry
New Zealand
papua new guinea
Author: 
Loop Author
  • 204 reads