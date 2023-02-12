NZ Foreign Minister calls for urgent PIF retreat

The delegation will be visiting the Seasonal Workers Program in New Zealand, which has offered 18,000 positions for seasonal workers. Currently, there are only 100 Papua New Guineans working in New Zealand and the delegation will be visiting them on site, meeting with contractors, the Labor and Immigration Department, and the Foreign Affairs representatives.

"New Zealand Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta has called an urgent Pacific Islands Forum retreat due to the tensions between Pacific Island countries, particularly Micronesia. Micronesia had withdrawn from the forum due to disagreements with the former Prime Minister of Fiji. However, with the election of Rambuka, he has taken the initiative to engage in dialogue with the leaders of Kiribati and Micronesia,” Tkatchenko said.

“This retreat in Fiji will bring all the Pacific Island countries back to the forum, allowing us to work together as one voice to address crucial issues such as security, economics, climate change, and economic enhancement. From February 22nd to 24th, the Prime Minister will be traveling to attend this important meeting and reunite the Pacific Island nations, enabling us to move forward collectively.”