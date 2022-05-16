Nursing College Declared at Braun HC

This announcement was made with the presentation of K200,000 by Governor Ginson Saonu to Braun Lutheran Health Centre recently.



Present to witness the announcement were Deputy Administrators of Morobe Provincial Administration, Robin Bazzinuc and Miring Sigoling; the Principal of Braun Lutheran CHW College, Morobe Provincial Health Authority (PHA) CEO Dr Kepas Binga, and Morobe Provincial Planning Executives.



A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between Braun Lutheran CHW College, Morobe Provincial Government, Morobe PHA, Lutheran Health Services and Morobe Provincial Administration, to confirm this development.



Through the agreement, Braun Lutheran CHW College will receive direct annual funding from the Morobe Provincial Government and it will be expected to produce more nurses to serve Morobe Province and the FISIKA region.



Governor Saonu said the courses for the CHW would be transferred to Etep and the proper technical documentation and physical planning with the execution for the establishment of the nursing college taking effect overtime.



The funding will see to the construction of a new Administration Building in parallel with the transition of the status of the institution.