No need for new law: ACP

ACP Ette, when responding to an article in the daily newspapers titled, ‘Law to guide use of new drug machine’, said: “We don’t need a new law. All we need is an internal policy mechanism that will regulate the use of the machine.

“There are laws available to regulate its use, including section 14 of the Police Act, which allows the Police Commissioner to enquire into certain matters at his discretion and that covers all functions of the constabulary.

“I’d like to inform our people that Deputy Police Commissioner Administration Joanne Clarkson has issued a directive for a policy document to regulate drug machine use and our policy team has already begun the drafting.

“This policy will cover the usage and the need for testing police officers if they are accused of drug abuse, recruitment or employer requirements and other suspects cases as and when need arises.

“Also, we will have to inform the judiciary and magisterial services that we have new capabilities that they may find themselves looking at in our (police) files.”