No To Marine Pollution

Every year NMSA engage selected secondary schools located within the maritime provinces to assist its Marine Environment Protection Department (MEDP) staff to clean-up the shore lines.

Recently, a joint clean-up exercise was conducted at Dali beachfront with assistance from teachers and students from Vanimo Secondary School.

NMSA Chief Executive Officer, Paul Unas said protecting our marine environment is very important because we dependent on marine life to sustain our livelihood.

“There is a need for more collective efforts to be made by stakeholders to address this global issue which is not only affecting PNG but the world as a whole,” he said.

Mr Unas thanked the staff and students of Vanimo Secondary School for their efforts whilst appealing to the shipping industry, port operators and the general public to be conscious of the environment in particularly our rich and diverse marine environment.

NMSA donated new sporting equipment to the Vanimo Secondary School as a token of appreciation towards this coastal clean-up exercise.