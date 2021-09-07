No foreign advisor controls Govt

His response comes following claims circulating that foreign advisors are heavily influencing key Government decisions.

The Prime Minister said, “That’s absolutely hogwash. No foreign advisor controls government.”

He appealed to the media and citizens saying, “Don’t subscribe to hearsay, don’t subscribe to hallucinations, (or) false messaging.”

“Foreign governments do not control our country, we (PNG) control our country,” PM Marape added.

The Prime Minister emphasized that the final decision always rests with the government.