No fees hike

Regulator of land transport services, the Road Traffic Authority (RTA) says this is a fake post that they are unaware which the public should not take heed of.

Chief executive officer, Nelson Terema has slammed the fake news circulating on social media about a new imposed public transport fees that has caused much confusion among the travelling public.

“This information being circulated regarding the increase in the PMV fares is fake. Consult ICCC for further clarification and information,” said Mr Terema.

He said the adjustments to fees is only done and approved by the Independence Consumer & Competition Commission (ICCC) that provides regulatory oversight for the following services:

• The ICCC sets the maximum fares for all licensed PMV routes in the country, both the urban and non-urban PMV routes.

• It also set the taxi fares, especially in centres where taxi services are provided.

“So far as I am concerned as a regulator, regulating public transport in the city we are not aware of that increase. The correct regulator regulating fares is the ICCC. ICCC is the one that will announce PMV fare increase and they are the appropriate authority who release such information for the general public’s consumption,” added Terema.

According to ICCC, regulatory period for PMV & Taxi is set for five years, and taxi fares are adjusted annually. The main factors used by the ICCC to annually adjust the maximum fares are fuel prices and the Consumer Price Index.

At the moment there is no increase in PMV and taxi fares in Port Moresby.