NGCB refutes claims

CEO Imelda Agon in a statement says all Pacific Racing Betting Shop licenses are current and are in operation.

“Spreading rumors and fake news on social media with the intent to incite anger, frustration and tarnish the good name of a state-owned organization is ridiculous and unreasonable,” Ms Agon said.

“NGCB is committed in ensuring the operation of the gaming industry remains uninterrupted especially during this time when the industry is recovering from the closure of gaming operation due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” she added.

Ms. Agon has urged all punters to gamble responsibly and to know their limits.