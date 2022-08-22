 

NGCB refutes claims

17:40, August 22, 2022
The National Gaming Control Board has labeled a claim posted on social media alleging that NGCB has asked the National Government to shut down the Pacific Racing Betting Shop nationwide, as ‘fake’.

CEO Imelda Agon in a statement says all Pacific Racing Betting Shop licenses are current and are in operation.

“Spreading rumors and fake news on social media with the intent to incite anger, frustration and tarnish the good name of a state-owned organization is ridiculous and unreasonable,” Ms Agon said.

“NGCB is committed in ensuring the operation of the gaming industry remains uninterrupted especially during this time when the industry is recovering from the closure of gaming operation due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” she added.

Ms. Agon has urged all punters to gamble responsibly and to know their limits.

