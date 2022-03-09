New Look For CBC Staff

On Monday 7th March, 2022, the special ceremony was held at the CBC Centre Waigani. Present to witness the occasion were members of the Central Committee, President of CBCPNGSI and Archbishop of Madang, Anton Bal; Archbishop Douglas Young SVD of Madang; Bishop of Mendi, Donald Lippert OFM Cap; Bishop Otto Separy of Bereina; and Fr Giorgio Licini PIME, General Secretary of CBC.



The launch, facilitated by Media Officer of CBC, Jessica Oata, had staff modelling two basic uniform types, a Professional Workwear and a locally designed Pacific Toana Wear, for both male and female, employed in the various divisions and commissions of CBC.



National Catholic Education Secretary, Michael Ova, said, “The uniforms have a fresh new look to it and this made it very appealing to look at.”

The design on the Toana Wear was creatively done by CBC Social Communications Officer, Abigail Seta.

In blessing the uniforms, Archbishop Bal made a special request for, “God to guide and work graciously alongside staff of CBC as they worked together with the Catholic Church to fulfil its mission of teaching the faith of Jesus Christ.”



The blessing of a brand-new white Nissan Urvan 15-seater Bus, and a grey Toyota 4WD Land Cruiser, was given by Archbishop Young.