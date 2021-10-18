New Labu Tale classroom

The new building consists of two classrooms and a store room built at Labu Tale Primary School as part Bank South Pacific’s Lae commercial branch community project.

BSP Lae commercial branch manager, Robinson Panako, says BSP community projects are undertaken nationwide by each of their branches, strategic business units and subsidiary branches as a way for its staff to contribute meaningfully back to the community.

“While we stand as a corporate organisation, each of our staff is a part of a community,” said Panako.

“Today BSP community projects are being delivered to communities in these countries and you should be proud that the Labu Tale Primary School project is not just a PNG beneficiary but truly, a whole and bigger South Pacific BSP initiative.

“I hope that through our contribution today, it will make a meaningful and lasting change in the lives of the people in our communities.”

Panako also thanked the Labu Tale community for giving BSP the opportunity to initiate the project.

“We appeal to the Labu Tale Primary School community to look after these facilities, as these will in return, be beneficial in the long run.”

(The newly-constructed classroom at Labu Tale Primary School in the Huon Gulf district of Morobe Province)