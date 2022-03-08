New Document For Aust. Travellers

Air Niugini released a statement today to say the DPD replaces the earlier Passenger Travel Declaration, or ATD, that was required. The DPD is a mobile phone App and available for download.

According to Air Niugini, an initial one off entry of set-up information takes about 15 minutes. A passport and vaccination information is needed. Manual paper forms will be available at check-in if required.

Passengers flying into Australia, must complete a negative rapid test within 24 hours of scheduled departure.

This can either be conducted at the airport, or the passenger can bring a compliant certificate with them issued by a doctor.