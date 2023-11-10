New board for ‘Buk blong Pikinini’

The newly elected Directors are:

Shaun Pini - Theodist Procurement & Product Manager

John Kawage - Acting Deputy Secretary Policy & Provincial Services, Department of Education

Jamie Mitchell - General Manager Hebou Constructions (PNG) Limited;

David Valentine - CEO Niunet

Salome Delabu - Marketing Manager Credit Corporation.

BbP's Founder and Chairperson Anne-Sophie Hermann, and Executive Officer Leanne Resson presented reports at the AGM focused on the organization's partnerships, projects, and community impact. Audited financial statement of BbP were also presented by theTreasurer Tamzin Wardley and Finance Manager Louise Vuvut.

BbP founded in 2007 is committed to enhancing literacy rates in Papua New Guinea through Library Learning Centres, free Early Childhood Education programs, and book donations. The organization has achieved several milestones over the years, which include:

- 16 years as a local NGO with over 40 corporate and strategic partners

- Distribution of 2 million high-quality books to over 400 schools and communities

- Establishment of 25+ Learning Centres across the country

- Long-term accountability for all partners and existing MoUs/MoAs/Service Agreements

- More than 10,000 children benefited from BbP's 1-year ECE program

- Development of a PNG-specific digital skills program for teachers and students

- Publication of 25 culturally appropriate books for PNG children

- Special Needs Inclusive Education program with 2 published books and a sign language dictionary in progress

BbP expressed gratitude for the ongoing support from its members and looks forward to continuing its impactful work in providing education support for children and students in Papua New Guinea.