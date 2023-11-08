NEA partners UOT

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoA) will be signed to set the basis for partnership in energy-related developments and more importantly, work towards achieving the targets of the National Government in rolling out comprehensive electricity coverage for the country.

The proposed MOU will provide the basis for partnership in areas of consultation, policy development, training and research in the evolving energy space.

UOT Vice Chancellor Dr. Ora Renagi commended NEA for reaching out to the university for assistance and involvement in energy-related developments.

Dr. Renagi said UoT is the leading technological institution in PNG and possesses an incredible number of well-educated academics who can provide specialized advice in addressing many of the current energy challenges faced in PNG.

“Therefore, the MOU is consistent with the UoT’s motto ‘to grow world-class technocrats for the real world’ where academics and students can be directly involved in the development of electricity projects, renewable energy policy formulation and advance research studies,” he said.

Managing Director of NEA Ronald Meketa said that universities such as UoT have been left out on major resource consultations and actual project development for so long, consequentially there is gap of informed academics and student training.

Meketa said UoT will be assisting the NEA in the formulation of the energy transition plan, renewable energy policies, project consultations and research programs.

Based on the MOU the NEA will direct donor countries and multilateral partners to ensure that their respective programs and projects include UoT and other learning institutions as well.