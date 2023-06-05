NCDC raises plastic pollution awareness

In collaboration with the Conservation and Environmental Protection Authority (CEPA) and various other stakeholders, NCDC has launched a targeted program to educate communities about the detrimental impact of plastic waste on marine ecosystems. The initiative aligns with the upcoming World Environment Day, observed annually on June 5.

As part of the program, NCDC organized screenings of the documentary "A Plastic Ocean Movie" and facilitated educational talks conducted by CEPA. The screenings served to enlighten audiences about the alarming consequences of plastic pollution, particularly its adverse effects on marine life.

By fostering awareness, NCDC aims to instigate proactive measures and inspire individuals to take action against this growing environmental concern.

The program made its debut with a successful screening at the Vanagi settlement in Moresby South on Thursday evening. Attendees, comprising people of all ages, including children, youths, and elders, were captivated by the eye-opening insights presented in the film.

Grateful for the awareness brought about by the event, community members expressed their appreciation and urged NCDC to lend support to their own initiatives aimed at removing plastic waste and preserving the environment for future generations.

Building on the initial success, the morning’s program witnessed the amplification of awareness messages in Pari Village. As the campaign gains momentum, NCDC continues to engage Motuan communities, delivering crucial information and empowering individuals to play an active role in combating plastic pollution.

With plastic pollution posing a significant threat to the health of our oceans and the delicate balance of marine ecosystems, the efforts of NCDC, CEPA, and other stakeholders serve as an important step towards creating a sustainable future.

By raising awareness and encouraging collective action, these initiatives pave the way for a cleaner, healthier environment for the Motuan villages and beyond.