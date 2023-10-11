NCD police praised for good work

Metsupt Sika, who addressed Sector Patrol units this morning praised police officers for obeying orders and performing their duties without fear or favour to serve the people.

He said some of the issues he instructed officers to address are;

All Police Officers, the Sector Patrol Units, specialized divisions such as prosecution, Family Sexual Violence Unit, traffic, support units and other officers are expected to wear the blue uniforms.

All Police vehicles must not have tinted windows except those authorized by the authority.

Rouge police officers who exceed regulations will be punished accordingly.

“I have seen tinted windows being removed from vehicles and I have also seen police officers wearing blue uniforms, and I am happy of the outcome,” he said.

Sika said cases of police brutality have decreased also because police officers have been arrested and dealt with administratively when they are not following orders.

“This is a disciplined organization and every officer regardless of rank, must follow instructions,” he added.

Meanwhile, Sika thanked the public for working closely with the police, who have helped in one way or another to make the capital city a safer place to live.