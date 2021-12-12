NCD Governor Supports ABG’s Call For Independence

NCD Governor Powes Parkop made these statements during the opening of the 3rd Joint Post Referendum Consultation and Joint Supervisory meeting between the PNG Government and the Autonomous Bougainville Government in Port Moresby recently.

Parkop has also reminded leaders from the PNG Government and the Autonomous Government that it has been a long painful journey for the country and even more so for Bougainville.

“If there is one region that has impacted our country most it has been Bougainville. Prior to independence claim for separation has been simmering.

“This lead to some level of confrontation in 1974 which resulted in the creation of the Provincial Government system.”

Governor Parkop said many lessons must be learnt from these historical events as the leaders discuss during the meeting.

Bougainvilleans have spoken during the referendum and that is to break away from Papua New Guinea.

Parkop has urged PNG leaders to make appropriate decisions that will create more peaceful and harmonious solution for the future.