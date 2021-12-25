NCC celebrates its retirees

The four retiring staff committed collectively 130 years of their time and service.

Professor Don William Niles served for 42 years and is the Director and Senior Ethnomusicologist of the Institute of Papua New Guinea Studies.

Professor Niles has been interested in research and publication on all types of music and dance in Papua New Guinea, including traditional, popular, and Christian forms.

Ahead of Professor Niles by a year is Senior Researcher John Himugu who served for 43 years.

From the NCC is Gift Shop Supervisor of 29 years Nellie Kawo. In logistics, driver John Raissy Bui clocked in 16 years of committed service to the commission.

Executive Director Steven Kilanda said that though these four wonderful staff would be retiring, their services may still be needed at some point to help others joining the service departments in their respective fields.

The retirees were gifted with certificates and gift bags. Professor Niles received a portrait of himself, from the National Cultural commission.