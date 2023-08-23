Nawaeb launches community policing boats

Internal Security Minister, Peter Tsiamalili Jnr, took the honour to officially launch the boat at Voco Point in Lae.

The Minister praised the efforts of Nawaeb District Development Authority through the chairmanship of Nawaeb MP, Theo Pelgen.

“The boat will enhance police operations along the coastline of your people and this is an innovative concept that will instil law and order to the community,” Tsiamalili stated.

Minister Tsiamalili requested that reports of the boat’s operations within the LLG can be submitted back to the Ministry so that the overall Police Department can determine the effectiveness of rolling similar concepts in the coastal regions of the country.

“This is not about only Police but about policing, so you are providing a service for the people along the coast that they are feeling the arm of the Government. As a Government, we have not been doing much for our people, and such initiatives translates the Marape/Rosso Government take back much for Papua New Guinea.

“This is a model and a first for the country and therefore this must be a case study on how NNDA will manage the vessel over time. The case study to can be utilized to see its sustainability and it must become part of the recurrent services to the people,” added the Minister.

Minister Tsiamalili further stated this is a unique concept and reports can be presented even to the Northern Command through ACP Peter Guiness and PPC Morobe on its progress.

“I am sure this boat can even serve health service, even economic service, peace officers in the community and definitely shows the face of the Government being present with the people,” he said.

Minister Tsiamalili said such concepts show that there is a Government at work being delivered to the people with a collaborative partnership approach.

MP Pelgen whilst thanking the efforts of the boat builders (Tim Wong) to construct the vessel ahead before NDDA can finance the total cost of completion.

“The boat is a holistic approach to serve not only Police operations but will support Education, Health, Economics, Law & Justice and Good Governance for the people of Labuta,” Pelgen added.

The MP said the concept was to complement effective service delivery right at the village level, ward by ward.