Nawaeb development plan launched

Prime Minister James Marape was at Boana Station yesterday to receive the district’s development plan as well as participate in the ground-breaking of its new district office complex.

The PM was accompanied by the Minister for Finance and Planning, Rainbo Paita, and Works Minister, Solan Mirisim.

This is Marape’s second visit to the district with the first one in 2020 during the Evangelical Lutheran Church Synod there.

Aligned with the district’s development plan will be the building of a modern district headquarters, which had its ground-breaking after the launch.

When addressing his constituents, local MP Theo Pelgen, highlighted his vision for the district.

“Our vision and our district can and will be steered into prosperity,” he stated.

“Our vision of prosperity will start from the roots of our people, which will strengthen and carry the district of Nawaeb. The good, strong roots of a fruit tree will only lead to a fruitful tree which will bring prosperity to each and every family.

“It has not come easy, with discrimination and slander. Today would not have been possible without government unity.

“I hold this walking stick that has been given to me by the people of Labuta. They said ‘This stick will give you the strength lo wakabaut lo maunten, to see our brothers and sisters at Wain, Erap, Nabak and our family at Ahi Rural’. This walking stick will carry me, give me the strength, give me the power to deliver the service that all you people are entitled to and what you people deserve.

“This walking stick does not give me the power to divide the water like Moses had done, to open a door for new prosperous lands.

“This walking stick gives me the spiritual wisdom to shed the light, to open your eyes to see the beauty of what we already have in our hands for and me to deliver to the people of Nawaeb a better life within the capacity of a humble servant.”

Prime Minister Marape applauded the MP’s vision for his district and said Pelgen was the first MP to submit his six-month report compared to many other MPs who do their submissions after a year.

He stressed that development must reach every corner of the country, and repeated the Works Minister’s commitment to include the Boana road in the Connect PNG program next year.

Under the government’s Connect PNG program, Finschhafen will soon be connected to Lae, roadworks are underway in Menyamya, and starting next year, the government will allocate funding to build a main road that will connect Wain to Erap, then to Boana, Nabak and link up with Finschhafen.