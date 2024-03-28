National population census launched

The census will cost K151 million and the government has already made K60 million available for work to start.

Prime Minister James Marape in launching this important event pledged the government’s support to ensure the census is completed and he is expecting some numbers by August this year.

In emphasizing the importance of the census, Marape challenged the Minister of Administrative Services, Richard Masere to deliver the census on budget and on time.

“Minister Masere, you and me spoke about this in great lengths. You are specially appointed to ensure you have a leadership hands on to the conduct of our census. And I want to use this podium to offer counsel – make it least cost but the most effective census,” the Prime Mnister said.

He also directed the National Statistical Office to coordinate with the Chief Secretary and the Department of Personnel Management to include public servants around the country in this exercise.

Chief Secretary, you and DPM secretary issue circular instruction out to every public servant who are paid already – there is no time for you to ask allowances to do this job. From 16th to the 30th of June, you are at work for the national head count,” stressed the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister is looking to receive some population figures by August but also urged NSO to use the period from August 2024 to August 2025 to verify numbers and by September of 2025 when the country celebrates 50 years of Independence, the government should be able to pronounce the total population of the country.

National Statistician John Aseavu Igitoi stressed the importance of data in planning.

“The importance of having reliable population data for PNG cannot be overstated. Without accurate population figures, all planning and programs risk being ineffective and futile. Given that the last census took place over a decade ago, supplemented by limited population surveys, and with the growing demand for data to support evidence-based planning, electoral reviews, the development of the Medium Term Development Plan and monitoring progress towards PNG Vision 2050, the Sustainable Development Goals and various sectoral plans, it is crucial for PNG to obtain up-to-date population data that serves multiple purposes,” stated Igitoi.

In order to deliver this year’s census successfully, the UN agencies have been providing technical support and pledged their continued support throughout the census period.

“But I assure you that UN stands behind this effort and will do whatever we can to help you make this a success,” assured the UN Resident Coordinator Richard Howard.

The first known official record of the PNG population was conducted in 1969 under the colonial administration.

The first official census for PNG after independence was conducted in 1980, followed by the second one in 1990, the third one in 2000, the fourth one in 2011 and that is where it stopped. The population recorded then was 7.3 million.

“It is now over 13 years without properly taking stock of our population so what is the population number now? This question must be put to rest in this round of census,” said Igitoi.

NSO has always used the face-to-face interviews to conduct census and will stick to this method in this year’s census, interviewing the heads of households as the main respondents.