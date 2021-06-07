Nasfund Supports Environment

Partnering with Port Moresby Nature Park, Nasfund has set itself a target of planting 3,000 trees by the year 2030, as part of its Community Social Responsibility (CSR).

The superannuation company has begun with planting 100 trees in NCD and selected locations in Lae, Madang, and Mount Hagen on Friday 4th June 2021.

The Fund is committed to planting 100 trees each year until 2030, all across the country.

Chief Officer Human Capital, Vincent Lialu explained the move by the Fund in working together with Port Moresby Nature Park to achieve its aim.

“As the country’s leading superannuation provider, we have a responsibility to promote the preservation and sustainability of our environment.”

Lialu added: “Given the important role the natural environment in Papua New Guinea plays in the global climate, we acknowledge the need to do our bit to help ensure our natural environment is preserved for future generations.”

The tree-planting exercise will become an annual event for Nasfund’s branch network, and will continue in the coming years until their target is reached.

“Just as we as a Fund are custodians of our member’s retirement savings, we would also like to play our part in helping the natural environment grow and flourish for generations to come,” Lialu added.