Murderer on the run

Late Dondo was with his colleagues from the NCD Dog Unit headed to the ATS settlement to arrest several suspects involved in smuggling cannabis, when he was struck with an arrow.

Commissioner of NCD/Central Assistant Commissioner, Anthony Wagambie Jnr, stated that the three other suspects were brought in by Central police after community leaders at ATS gathered them at 7am this morning.

Community at ATS are now called to find and deliver the prime suspect to police, Wagambie Jnr made this call stating that Sergeant Dondo did not deserve to die in such cruel circumstances.

“I condemn those responsible for the death of my policeman and I am calling on the community at ATS to stand up together and find the prime suspect responsible for this heinous crime.

“You must give him to me, so he can face the law,” the Commander said today.

ACP Wagambie Jnr added that the investigation to the murder is currently taking place with NCD Homicide and they will question the three suspects who are now in police custody.

Meanwhile, the family of late Sergeant Dondo especially his wife and children are in shock and were shuddered to hear the news of their father's death.

Late Dondo’s wife who is employed with the Department of Justice and Attorney General was on her lunch break when she heard of her husband tragedy from a policeman and was taken to the Port Moresby General Hospital emergency ward, only to find out that he passed on.

The Dondo family is in a state of shock, and still coming to terms with the reality of this tragic incident