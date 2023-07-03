MOU signed to address forest tax issues

The MOU intends to:

Enhance cooperation between the two parties to effectively and efficiently carry out their respective and mandated obligations;

Provide an avenue for information sharing between the two parties in a timely manner; and

Work collaboratively to address tax issues in the sector.

National Forest Service (NFS) Managing Director John Mosoro, said as the implementing arm of the PNGFA, NFS welcomes the signing of the MOU. Mr Mosoro said this is the first time PNGFA has taken a bold step in signing such an MOU with the IRC. He emphasized the importance of having sectoral partnerships to address cross sector issues that impede on the government, to effectively deliver services to the people.

Mr Mosoro said this would be a first of many partnerships dialogue undertaken by PNGFA and IRC to work in supporting information and data to assist in the administration of addressing tax issues present in the forest sector.

The MOU is very timely for both agencies. It complements important work reforms that the PNGFA management is progressing with, towards the remodeling of the sector.

The MOU will be reviewed after five years.