Morobe AEM farewelled

Joses, who was instrumental in the successful conclusion of the 2022 elections in Finschhafen District, was farewelled in a small ceremony yesterday by the provincial election advisory committee.

In his farewell speech, Morobe’s election manager, Simon Soheke, said: “I believe you have been patient enough to be elevated to this higher position in HQ.”

“Although there will be a vacuum here, we are also happy that you have been elevated from the office of Morobe and you will take on your new role as a ‘pikinini Morobe’.

“We need vibrant, energetic leaders to be in the PNG Electoral Commission, to be honest. I believe with your experience in Morobe, you will bring some changes into the Electoral Commission. Your 11 years have not been wasted.”

Chairman of the committee and deputy provincial administrator (infrastructure), Kissu Lucas, thanked Joses for her dedication, saying it was highly appreciated by the provincial government and administration.

“You also served as a secretary to the provincial election steering committee and I want to say thank you for that.

“I want to make special mention of the election last year, where you rose up to the challenge. As we were looking for a returning officer, you put your hand up – upon recommendation from the PESC – to take the challenge. That was a job well done from you. Finschhafen was very volatile but you stood up to deliver the election early.”

On behalf of the assistant returning officers (ARO) in the province, Ahi LLG ARO, Rhoda Nako, described Joses as a strong young leader who always stood firm in her beliefs.

“She’s from Yanga and I’m from Wagang so when it comes to election work, we work well together that’s why I’m always happy with her work.

“Most of the AROs here do not know how to execute their roles well, do not plan their work well, so we bring all our burdens to Fredah. She does all our paperwork and ensures allowances are paid on time. Now that she’s leaving, who will do that for us?

“Thank you, Fredah, for your time. You’ve been a very good officer, very faithful, we give you all the rubbish but you fix them up and make sure we get what we are owed. You always remind us to acquit and I want to thank you. You will be blessed for the honest work you do.”

In response, Joses emotionally thanked the committee for always supporting her, saying when she joined in 2012, she had no idea about election preparations.

“But some of you that I’ve had the privilege of working with since 2012, I’ve learnt a lot from all of you. You all became like fathers, brothers, colleagues and mentors that I look up to and have a lot of respect for.

“I grew into who I am now mostly under the leadership of Mr Soheke, when he joined us in 2015.

“Words cannot express my gratitude to each and every one of you.”

Joses is scheduled to leave for Port Moresby next week.