More Support for PNG

This targeted financing will support the continued delivery of critical health and education services in the country.

In the health sector, faith-based organizations will now be able to provide accessible primary health care while the education sector will utilize the funds to help finance the cost of tuition for primary school children.

In a joint statement from the Australian High Commission, Senator Marise Payne and Minister for International Development Senator Zed Seselja said the support is part of Australia’s K982 million ($304.7m) Pacific COVID-19 Response Package to help their Pacific and Timor-Leste partners to manage the economic and fiscal shocks of COVID-19, and to maintain critical social services.

The announcement adds to Australia’s comprehensive assistance to help PNG respond to the economic, health and social consequences of COVID-19.

Australia is also providing end-to-end support in partnership with PNG’s COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

A vaccination clinic has been established in the National Capital District where healthcare and essential workers receive vaccines and basic training.

Australia is also assisting the country with the procurement and delivery of doses by providing a further K466 million ($144.7m) through their Regional Vaccine Access Initiative.

Through Australia’s development partnership with Papua New Guinea, they are working to protect mutual interests in a healthy, safe and prosperous region.