In supporting this global call for a carbon-free World, starting with the nation’s capital, Port Moresby Nature Park’s nursery houses hundreds of tree seedlings, ready for planting.

The Park through its Trees4Life initiative supports the nation’s capital by supplying tree seedlings, creating more green spaces for residents to enjoy in the future. Since 2020, the Park has provided over 10,000 tree seedlings for planting around the city.

It is a collective responsibility by all citizens to ensure the future of our natural environment to play your part by creating more ‘Green’ to reduce carbon emissions into the environment by planting trees or maintaining the natural environment around you.

The ‘Trees for Life’ initiative is supported by the global NGO Cities 4Forests and One Tree Planted, the Sir Brian Bell Foundation, the British High Commission, Rotary Club of Port Moresby and Skal Port Moresby.