Momase teachers’ reps clarified

The elections of the association’s executives, including that of the branches, was successfully conducted and declarations done in April 2020.

The president drew attention to Morobe’s PNGTA representatives, including Momase branch president, Tony Marupi, and National Management Committee – Momase male representative, John Maliaki.

“And I see that Morobe has been confused because some old people, or some people who did not contest the elections, are saying that they are the leaders,” Sanangkepe stated.

“We have the branch president, we have a branch vice-president and we have an NMC (National Management Committee) who will oversee the affairs of the teachers in the province.

“So your leave fares, your appointment problems – we’ll be opening the regional office so teachers can resume (pursuing) your bigger problems after next week.”

The PNG Teachers Association Momase branch was reopened on Friday in Lae.

During that time, the regional secretary, Robert Kauna, and Momase membership officer, Branson Tomane, were officially acknowledged.

(From left: Momase membership officer, Branson Tomane, regional secretary, Robert Kauna and National Management Committee – Momase male representative, John Maliaki)