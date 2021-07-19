PNGTA reopens Momase branch

PNGTA national president, Aita Sanangkepe, and his executives were in Morobe Province to officiate at the event.

Sanangkepe said the Momase branch of the PNG Teachers Association had been closed for about a year following the election and change in PNGTA management.

The president, however, said the closure of all their branches was timely.

“And I’m proud that we had to close it so that we have to clean and start new,” he stated. “That’s why our office has been closed for all the regions. And we opened Rabaul already, and we opened highlands already and here now, we’re going to open the Momase region.”

The PNGTA national general secretary, David Numbaming, then declared the regional branch open and handed appointment instruments over to be signed by the regional secretary, Robert Kauna, and the Momase membership officer, Branson Tomane.

Momase branch president, Tony Marupi, said it was a long time coming, expressing that the around 89,000 teachers in the region can now visit the branch office at the Luxuria Business Centre on 8th Street.

“I’m delighted that our services have been restored so that our Momase teachers can continue pursuing their matters.”

He added that the PNG Teachers Association Morobe branch is also looking at getting its own provincial office.

(Momase regional secretary, Robert Kauna, handing his signed instrument over to PNGTA national president, Aita Sanangkepe, in the presence of his colleagues and PNGTA executives)