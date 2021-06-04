MNW Polling: June 4th 2021

The PNGEC stated that miscommunication between the PNGEC and police had resulted in the deferral.

Polling was initially scheduled for Wednesday 2nd June, 2021.

1025 police personnel are ready and will be out tomorrow to provide security during polling.

Polling has begun and will end at 6pm.

There are 136 polling sites.

Distribution of ballot papers was done at the Sir John Guise indoor complex yesterday. They are color coded for each of the five wards to make identification easier.

Voters are to follow all COVID-19 safety measures by wearing a mask and applying 1.5 meter distance from the next voter.

Before voting, their hands will be sanitized and temperature taken.

Voters are also asked to bring their own blue biro to mark their ballot paper, to minimize the risk of contracting the Coronavirus.