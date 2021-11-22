Mirisim Cleared Of Multiple Charges

The Tribunal members consisting Justice Les Gavara Nanu, Magistrate Josephine Kilage and Magistrate Mark Selefkariu made the ruling last Wednesday, 17th of November at the Waigani National Court.

Mirisim was slapped with 22 charges for misconduct in office. Of these charges, he pleaded guilty to one charge, where he provided incorrect dates of birth for his spouse and children on his annual statements.

Among the charges leveled against him, the member was cleared from allegations of failure to declare annual statements to the Ombudsman Commission from the periods 2012-2013, 2013-2014 and 2014-2015 as well as failure to declare personal incomes and payments into his personal bank accounts.

The Tribunal ruled out the 21 charges and reserved the decision on the one charge the leader pleaded guilty to, for a later date.

Mirisim welcomed the Tribunal ruling and thanked his people in the district who continue to hold him in prayers for the last five to six months while he was suspended from office.