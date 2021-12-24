Min Mama Bilum Partners With NCC

This initiative is also to help alleviate poverty in Min, provide capacity building and empower women.

The Min Mama Bilum initative began from a dream that came to a strong woman who believes in her people and their culture and traditions.

Danick Kwetep had a dream that drove her to begin this journey of creating a cultural space where she collaborated with family on making artifacts and bilums that would incorporate the different clans, and historical backgrounds to amplify their importance.

Danick said today’s generation are influenced by the western culture, Pasin Tumbuna is being forgotten, and this includes traditional language or tok ples.

The aim of partnership with the people of Min, is to engage the village people in marketing their creations through Min Mama Bilum. Many other PNG cultures are being marketed internationally and the outcome is beneficial, but Danick says in Min, the people struggle in doing the same.

Danick said Min Mama Bilum is an avenue for women and men to showcase their amazing creations and to help sustain them.

“Nima’ara bilum basket association bin helpim mi lo kisim numba na name na konectim mipla go lo National Cultural Commission and that was the time lo 2019 mipla bin kisim contact blo NCC na dat was how mi establishim name blo Min Mama Festival lo kam in so dat mipla ken gat luksave blo gavman lo kain taim we at least mipla noken larim disla culture we olsem mipla traim best lo putim kam out olsem mipla laikim olsem connection tu mas stap lo helpim maketim wanem gutpla blo mipla lo side blo ol artefacts blo mipla, bilum blo mipla,” said Danick. (Nima’ara Bilum Basket Association helped put me in touch with the National Cultural Commission in 2019. That was when I established the Min Mama Festival in order to get government recognition and support in helping us preserve and market our culture through our artefacts and bilums.)

Danick is thankful for the partnership with the NCC and hopes for more collaboration in uncovering the beauty and artistic talent of the people of Min in the Telefomin area, of West Sepik Province.