MHL deadlock continues

The widespread theories surrounding the vaccine has created panic and fear among workers from Lae’s Six-Mile factory, the Seven-Mile mill and the Eight-Mile crocodile farm.

Around 40 Crocodile Farm workers gathered outside the Eight-Mile premises at 8am to have dialogue with the Mainland Holdings management.

However, it was soon obvious that the company was not willing to reach a compromise. The farm’s general manager, Eric Langelet, stepped out and told the group that those who have been vaccinated may enter while the vaccination deadline has been extended to September 3rd to accommodate those who are yet to get their dosage.

Staff are claiming there was no awareness conducted, no proper dialogue hosted, and they will now lose their jobs because of the “No jab, no job” policy.

“Mipla tokim ol, yupla tu yupla no save lo wanem sut em kam ya, so gutpla lo yupla go daun (ANGAU), kisim ol nes o dokta kam na explainim,” said crocodile farm catcher, Nebare Ku. (We told them, you have no idea about this vaccine so it’s better if you go down (to ANGAU) and bring nurses or doctors to explain to us.)

“But disla ol no wokim, ol feilim pat blo ol, that’s why pressure em bild ap.” (But they never did that. They failed on their part that’s why pressure has built up.)

It is believed that of the 143 crocodile farm workers, 20 are yet to be vaccinated. The majority of their colleagues are fighting with them to prevent their imminent termination.

The rest of the group have gotten their first jab and the various symptoms that followed caused anxiety among the workers.

Some decided to test the theory that metallic items will stick to the injected area. When this was brought to the attention of their superiors, they were told that they do not shower.

Abaita Samson has been with MHL for 29 years.

He experienced various symptoms after getting his first shot, including fever and dizziness, and his anxiety increased after he did not get a good response from his superiors.

“Displa sut mi kisim, em gat gutpla na nogut blo em,” he stated. (This injection that I got has its pros and cons.)

“Mi kisim na sapos indai, husat bai helpim? Pikinini blo mi stap lo skul em kampani bai helpim o gavman bai helpim? (If I die, who will help? Will the company or government help my child in school?)

“Nogut pikinini blo mi go painim pipia kaikai lo hap. Liklik wok mi wok, em mi sapotim pikinini blo mi, em bai go lo skul. Nogut em stap olsem mi, papa blo em mi stap longlong na stap. No!” (My child might go look for rubbish to eat. With the job that I have, I support my child to go to school. I don’t want my kid to be like me.)

The group refused to budge, even during a heavy downpour.

The office staff were soon let in while the farm workers held their ground. Langelet eventually returned with a number of envelopes containing letters of termination.

Whilst calling out the third name, he was disrupted by chanting from the main road.

Another large group of workers from the Six-Mile processing plant and Seven-Mile Stock Feed and Flour Mill had decided to walk up to Eight-Mile after waiting for over two hours for management to address them.

The group was chanting “CEO must go” as they joined their crocodile farm colleagues. However, management left the group standing in the downpour for another two hours.

Standing their ground, they demanded that termination letters be issued to everyone and not just their colleagues at the crocodile farm.

Another group went down to Six-Mile and started stoning the factory but were soon stopped by the Sector Response Unit, who had been at the farm since 8am.

Another gathering is planned for tomorrow, with workers saying the stop work will continue into Wednesday.

Containers containing chicken ready for shipment have been standing idle at the plant since Monday.