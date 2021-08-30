MHL CEO attacked

The CEO, when driving into the company premises at Eight-Mile this morning, was met with a large group of hostile staff members.

The staff have not taken too kindly to the mandatory vaccination imposed on them.

While MHL management have advised media that they will not comment on the matter, videos taken by a staff show the CEO’s vehicle getting stoned as he was making a quick getaway.

Guards manning the premises were outnumbered and could only watch as the events unfolded.

Two police sector response units were deployed to contain the situation.

Currently, the premises are empty as all staff have gone home. It is believed they will return tomorrow to sort the matter out.

At Malahang, the Prima company premises are also quiet following a protest by staff this morning over the mandatory vaccination policy.

Staff have gone home for the day as well.