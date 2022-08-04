Men Arrested For Disturbing Counting

Madang Provincial Police Commander, Acting Superintendent Mazuc Rubiang said the security personnel yesterday, Wednesday, 3rd August, burnt down shelters of candidates who were camping at the counting centre and ordered them to go home.



PPC Rubiang said the group gathered today at Walium and tried to disturb the counting, when police rounded and marched them to Walium police station.



He said the suspects will be taken to Jomba police station in Madang town and be charged accordingly.



PPC Rubiang is calling on supporters, scrutineers and the Returning Officer to work according to time, as they have only less than 24 hours remaining to conclude counting and declarations.



He is now calling on the people of Madang to work together to see all seven seats of Madang Province declared by tomorrow.



PPC Rubiang said that police will not hesitate to arrest and charge people who disturb the counting process.