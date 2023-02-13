Meeting for a way forward in ICT

The two-day Pacific ICT Dialogue started today with topics to be discussed in line with the theme, 'Smart Pacific, One Voice'.

Minister for Information and Communications Technology (ICT), Timothy Masiu as host led the meeting, in attendance was New Caledonia counterpart, Minister for ICT Vaimua Guy Lolohea Muliava and delegates from Australia, Cook Islands, Federated State of Micronesia, Kiribati, New Zealand, Vanuatu, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga and PNG.

Minister Masiu said there is greater need for Pacific Island leaders to stand together as smaller island developing States, with one voice as the region is a vital player in the global ICT landscape.

“This dialogue serves as a critical platform for us to come together and discuss the opportunities and challenges facing our region,” he said.

The meeting serves as an opportune time for leaders to come together to discuss the challenges and opportunities faced as a region in a rapidly changing world, by collaborating and sharing ideas and resources.

Minister Masiu acknowledges the importance of digital transformation in driving economic growth and addressing security concerns in the Pacific region.

“We recognize that our region faces unique challenges, including limited resources and geographical isolation, which can limit our ability for social and economic development.

“As we embark on this journey, I would like to reflect on the importance of ICT in empowering our economies and enhancing our security. In today's interconnected world, access to digital technologies and the internet has become an essential component of economic growth and development,” Minister Masiu said.

He said ICT is not only about enabling the creation of new businesses and industries, but it provides us with the tools to enhance our public services and improve our ability to respond to emerging security challenges.

The Pacific, faced with unique set of challenges when it comes to digital infrastructure and connectivity, it is imperative that Pacific nations combine its resources and ideas to address these challenges, Minister Masiu told fellow leaders.

“We are committed to overcoming these challenges and taking advantage of the opportunities presented by the digital age. We are committed to working together to establish regional collaboration and cooperation, to better leverage digital solutions to empower our economies and enhance our security.”