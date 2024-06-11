Medical supplies to health centre

The mining company through its Community Affairs department presented the medical drugs to the health centre to serve the more than 20, 000 people within its reach.

This is the second quarter supply to health centres as part of Ramu NiCo’s annual assistance to certain health centres along the footprints of the mine.

The medicines were received by the health centre's nursing officer and midwife, Gabriel Puap.

He said the medicines would serve a wider community including schools and the local population.

“Ileg Health Centre has a catchment of 20, 326 population and I thank Ramu NiCo for always coming to our rescue with its consistent supplies,” Puap said.

The Ileg Health Centre is situated in a location in Rai Coast district that is faced with geographical challenges, including social and developmental challenges.

Puap thanked Ramu NiCo for always being on alert to supply the required medical drugs on time to meet the challenges that are faced daily in the healthcare space.

Ramu NiCo’s Community and Government Liaisons Officer, David Kurame said Ramu NiCo has an annual budget for Ileg, Usino, Ganglau, and Enekwai health centres for medical supplies every quarter.