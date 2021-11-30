Marijuana Uncovered At Airport

The illicit drugs were transported in a bag via plane from to Tari to Port Moresby, but no one picked them up. The packages were left unclaimed on the conveyor belt inside the terminal.

Astro once again helped in sniffing out the drugs. The police dog’s handler and colleague Constable Edward Baimba said Astro sat firm next to the bag containing the drugs after detecting them.

With the festive season just around the corner, Astro and his team are involved in a special festive season operation aimed at detecting criminal activities centered on the Jacksons Airport

Photo credit: Police Media Unit