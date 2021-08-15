Marie Stopes Trains New Intakes

The training program was on non-clinical and clinical training. The new hires comprise of one Health Extension officer and the rest are male and female nurses, all from different nursing schools and health facilities in the country.

Those selected to travel, will be stationed at respective Marie Stopes service delivery sites in Hela, Lae, Balimo, Kiunga, Daru and East New Britain.

Marie Stopes focuses on Sexual and Reproductive Health. Its aim is to educate people on the importance of Family Planning and what it entails.

“So we start off with the background of why FAMILY PLANNING TRAINING is important in the country, and then we go on talking about the several contraceptive methods. The short term, the long term and the permanent methods,” said Sr Sion Dage, senior clinical trainer.

Trainee Angela Toedi was grateful for the training and shared a snippet of her experience.

She said, “I’ve been out on the field for almost 5 years now but I’ve never seen what I’ve seen with Marie Stopes, and I’ve never done what I’ve actually done with Marie Stopes. What I have learnt from this training is the counselling of couples. In the government run hospitals, we barely counsel clients. Whenever they come in for family planning we give whatever they ask for without proper counselling on the disadvantages and advantages and the effectiveness of it.”

The training has taught these health workers that counselling is vital in educating clients on the type of methods available, and with the climbing mortality rate, Marie Stopes aims to implement these services in order to assist families in their choices.