Marape set to Address Aust. parliament

“Both side of the Parliament House and the Speaker have agreed that on the 8th of February next year I will be addressing the Australian Parliament.

“This is the first time ever a Pacific Island leader is given that opportunity to address Australian Parliament.

“We have set history and I think it just reflects the mindset that is changing in Canberra now.

“I was happy when the Prime Minister proved himself initially when he addressed the media, he used a line called Papua New Guinea and Australia are called leaders to lead in the Pacific island nations.

“We assess in our own small way and also know our identity as a leader in the region as emerging. We are doing our best also for the greater Pacific.

Speaking about the Pacific, the Prime Minister said he has raised issues of climate change and any other areas of help during their bilateral meet.