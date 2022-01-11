Marape announces Cabinet reshuffle

This is in the wake of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Commerce and Industry Sam Basil and Defence Minister Solan Mirisim being restored to full office by their respective leadership tribunals recently.

The announcement was made as the National Executive Council (NEC) prepares for its first meeting of 2022 on Wednesday this week (January 12 2022).

In the reshuffle, the Deputy Prime Minister, who has just come out of a Leadership Tribunal, remains as DPM and takes over the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure.

Transport and Infrastructure Minister, William Samb, takes over the Ministry of Commerce and Industry from Basil.

Civil Aviation Minister, Seki Agisa, has been moved to Correctional Services while Correctional Services Minister, Win Daki, has been moved to Defence.

Defence Minister, Solan Mirisim, who has also come out of a Leadership Tribunal, has been moved to Forests.

Forests Minister, Walter Schnaubelt, has been moved to Civil Aviation.

PM Marape said the reshuffle is not an indication of performance of the ministers rotated, but gives them the opportunity to be exposed to other sectors of work.

“With the elections coming up soon, I will be at work to assist ministers to do their work so the Executive Government is functioning right through the election period,” said the Prime Minister