Manam's Displaced Demand Assistance

This is what the displaced Manam Islanders at Mangem Care Centre in Sumkar District are demanding. And they made this clear to the NID officials who went there to give them their NID cards and birth certificates.

Each leader from the four clan’s livings at the care centers came along to meet with the NID officials. They used the opportunity to express their concerns about government neglect of their basic rights to education, and proper health services among others.

Raynold Kauke, Ward 6 councilor of Bogia’s Yabu LLG lives at the care centre. He said it`s been 19 years of living at the care center. The population has increased and the land that was allocated to them is insufficient. Kauke said the materials they had used to build houses is now short in supply. He said families are now overcrowding in a single house.

Kauke added that they feel handicapped and want the Manam Restoration Authority and the government to step in and assist them with the basic needs.

“We don’t have land; we are hardworking people. Now we are living on other people`s land. We have argument with the host village which is one of the biggest issue. The host village is innocent and we are also innocent. The government brought us here and the act that the parliament had passed must be revived and they must tell us the timing on when they will resettle us or assist us.”

Another Islander John Serero said if the government can fund other natural disasters in the country, what is the reason for turning a blind eye on the displaced Manam Islanders who had been crying for service for almost two decades.