Malendok Road Rehab Update

The contractor, NGI Suppliers, commenced Graveling, Widening, and Associated Drainage Works on April 20th, 2023. The project is progressing well, and the expected completion date is set for mid-August 2023.

The New Ireland Government, has expressed pride in its commitment to infrastructure development. It invested K2.4 million in the Malendok ring road and K2.7 million in the upcoming Boeng road project, both aimed at benefiting the people of Tanir Local Level Government (LLG).

The government's initiative "The Further You Are, The More We Care" seeks to ensure equitable development across the region.

Following the successful rehabilitation of Malendok Island road, the contractor, NGI Suppliers, will shift their focus to Boeng. The rehabilitation work on the 24.304-kilometer island road is expected to commence by the end of August.

As the completion of Malendok Island road draws near, anticipation is building for the positive impact it will have on the community, while the promise of the Boeng road project indicates a promising future for the region's infrastructure development.