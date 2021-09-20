Madang Leaders Must Unite

Sir Bob made this appeal in front of a capacity crowd during the Independence celebration in Madang.

He said this is for the betterment of Madang and Papua New Guinea given the province stands to be one of the country's top economic hub.

The vice regal, who presented 340 Queen’s medals to Madang elites, including conferring one Knight and announcing Governor Peter Yama as another Knight, said it was vital for leaders to come together to develop the province.

Sir Bob said: “Over the last years, the country has seen a sudden surge in law and order, disunity among the people and that they have turned away from Christianity, let alone become disrespectful.”

He appealed to all Papua New Guineans to look back 46 years ago and chart the next 46 years for the future of our children.

On the same token, Sir Bob Dadae, while presenting certificates to students who graduated from Hinch Technology in the Philippines, appealed to Madang Governor Sir Peter Yama and leaders to make it possible for the institution to be set up in Madang for local students’ benefit.